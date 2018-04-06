Former NTV presenter, LIZZ NTONJIRA, gushes over her CEO husband on 1st wedding anniversary (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 06, 2018 - Former NTV news anchor, Lizz Njonjira, has unveiled the identity of her hubby while celebrating one year anniversary on social media.





The s3xy lass wedded the love of her life last year in an invite only ceremony.





Lizz, who is currently the External Relations Leader for IBM East Africa wrote on IG.





“I said ‘I Do’ to the most caring, supportive, loving, amazing, incredible partner and friend....the love of my life.....words are not enough to express how much you mean to me! It still feels like the first time we met…”





The lucky guy who swept the s3xy lass off her feet is Andrew Mutuma, the current CEO of DHL Express in Kenya.





