Fireworks at IEBC as CHILOBA defies CHEBUKATI’s suspension order and reports to work! CHEBUKATI is in Nigeria

17:00

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on fire pitting Chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Ezra Chiloba.

This is after Chiloba defied the suspension order and reported to work normally yesterday and today.

Chebukati suspended Chiloba for three months beginning yesterday to pave way for investigations.

This followed irregularities in procurement of materials that were...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno