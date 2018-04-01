Finance Assistant Job in Kenya

Finance Assistant



Department/Function:Finance

Reports to:Finance Manager

Location: Mombasa Road

Warehouse @ Athi River Athi55 Management

High level Position Summary (Describe the basic purpose of the role; key areas of responsibility)

A financial assistant plays a crucial role in handling the day to day activities of the accounting and finance department. The role comprises a wide range of accounting duties and functions that need to be executed in an effective manner to support the smooth operation of the finance department. This job is mostly supportive in nature and it is responsible for carrying out the accounting duties accurately by applying various accounting principles.

Key Responsibilities

To process and oversee the work of financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables, vouchers, etc., by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial records

· To provide support in preparing the financial reports in the accounting and finance system as per the instructions received from the seniors

· To maintain, update, and retrieve the financial information from the financial database and system

· To assist in the preparation of receipts and vouchers and their relevant formats, so that the financial details can be entered correctly in the accounting system

· To apply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyse the variances, assist in production of journals, and perform routine accounting activities

· To perform accounting computations and calculations accurately, and try to identify if there are discrepancies, and if there are any errors, try to resolve them

Essential Skills and Abilities

The ideal candidate should have good administrative and clerical skills, and should be able to follow instructions as given. He/she should be a good team player and should be able to work on deadline driven situations. Superior proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential as the candidate will need to handle huge data related to finance. The ideal candidate should be able to prioritize and organize your work to ensure that it is completely within the given time limit and have in depth knowledge of book keeping and accounting procedures along with high degree of concentration and an ability to identify accounting discrepancies.

Note: Your annual objectives and/or any other tasks assigned by your supervisor from time to time shall become an integral part of your deliverables.

Special Requirements: (Unique working conditions and circumstances, if applicable. For example, more than 30% travel required or working hours are in the evening)

There is a possibility for this staff to take night shift in future

Note: All job descriptions are subject to management review and may be modified based on business requirements. In case of any variation between this description and the actual duties performed, management has the right to make appropriate decision.

Knowledge, Experience, and Skills Required ( List the requisite educational degree, certification or professional accreditation; years and field of experience; and technical and behavioral competencies related to the job)

Qualifications :

· A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university supported by knowledge in book keeping, accounting, or finance would be sufficient to be eligible for this post. You should have good math and computation skills to be able to make the calculations with good speed and accuracy.

· 1-2 years working experience in a similar position preferably in an e-Commerce company.

Behavioral Competencies :

· Very strong personality and organizational skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· A good team player.

· A good leader with people management and time management skills.

· High level of commitment to duty, and discipline.

· Demonstrable ability to put customer interests first.

· Strong focus on impact.

· Unquestionable level of integrity.

