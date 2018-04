Finance Assistant Job in Kenya

The ideal candidate should have good administrative and clerical skills, and should be able to follow instructions as given. He/she should be a good team player and should be able to work on deadline driven situations. Superior proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential as the candidate will need to handle huge data related to finance. The ideal candidate should be able to prioritize and organize your work to ensure that it is completely within the given time limit and have in depth knowledge of book keeping and accounting procedures along with high degree of concentration and an ability to identify accounting discrepancies.