Fiery NASA Senator, CLEOPHAS MALALA, now admits RUTO will become President in 2022 if RAILA fails in this

00:00

...same time, Malala defended Raila Odinga for agreeing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee to bring reforms that the country needs.

He said such reforms will give people like Musalia Mudavadi of ANC a chance to become President.


However, he spelt doom for ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, saying he cannot beat Ruto in 2022 unless the previous injustices are dealt with.

“Mudavadi cannot be President unless the electoral injustices previously committed by Jubilee are dealt with,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies. Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 maste...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno