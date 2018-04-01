Field Officers Jobs in Kenya

Sasini seeks to recruit a qualified, well-experienced and self-driven individual to fill the following vacant position at the Company’s EPZ Park based in Kiambu County.

Field Officers

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Provide excellent leadership of the nut collection center

b) Sourcing of raw nuts

c) Control quality of nuts

d) Coordinate procurement logistics in the field

e) Creating, expanding and maintaining the company relations with suppliers and producers.

f) Implementing targets set by management on estimated produce to be procured.

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Have a minimum of a Diploma in food science or Agricultural related field

b) At least 3 years of relevant experience in a macadamia enterprise

c) Good knowledge in food processing

d) Familiar with macadamia nuts growing regions within the country

e) Good communication skills and a team player

f) Experience in riding is an added advantage

How to Apply