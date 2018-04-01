Field Officers Jobs in Kenya

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach health facilities across East Africa.





The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is moving towards Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa- Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, with plans to spread to Bomet.

With the ongoing expansion we seek to recruit a professional for the following vacant position:

Field Officers

(2 Positions)

The Hospital is seeking dynamic and qualified health professionals for the recently funded Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health project that started in April 2016 in Kisii.

The team is expected to take lead in implementing the objectives of the five-year Access to Quality Care through Extending and Strengthening Health Systems (AQCESS) Project in Kenya. AQCESS is a multi-country project of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), funded by the Global Affairs Canada and Aga Khan Foundation, Canada.

The project seeks to improve health outcomes of women of reproductive age and children by enhancing the availability and utilization of essential health services for pregnant women, newborns and children under age of five and improving the quality of these services.

The team will be responsible for the implementation of the project in the sub county of Bomachoge- Borabu in Kisii County.

Key Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Project Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for implementing assigned project related activities at the community level in Bomachoge-Borabu sub – county.

· Support the establishing / strengthening of the community level structures to achieve project targeted health promotion indicators at the community level in collaboration with the project team and the MoH.

· Planning and implementing capacity building / training related activities carried out by the project.

· Play a key role in strengthening the eHealth interventions of the project need analysis, implementation, set up and maintenance of the services and equipment.

Requirements

· Diploma / Higher diploma in Social development, community health and development or any other relevant qualification.

· Experience in implementing Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health interventions through community health structures will be an added advantage.

· Competent knowledge of the use of Microsoft Excel spread sheets, Word, Access.

· At least 3 years’ experience working in the field to promote Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health tapping into community resources and linkages.

· Experience in gender, establishing Community Health structures and early child development is an added advantage.

· Experience of working at the village and first level health care facility in rural settings.

· Demonstrated ability to perform in a large team of field staff.

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 27th April, 2018.

Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not solicit any funds for purposes of recruitment.