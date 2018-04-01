Field Officer Job in Kenya

Field Officer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:00
Vacant Position: M&E Field Officer
Job Location: Kakuma
Lutheran World Federation World Service Kenya-Djibouti Program is seeking to recruit a Kenyan national for the above position, to be based in Kakuma Refugee Camp.
The Monitoring and Evaluation Field Officer will work as the field technical lead in providing Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) guidance, leadership, supervision and recommendations to ensure that the M&E systems meet the needs of projects.
The position holder will mentor and/or capacity build existing field project staff in M&E, accountability and foster the documentation of learning processes.
The incumbent will report directly to the Project Coordinator.
Key Responsibilities
· Responsible for developing and implementing the Area Program’s Monitoring and Evaluation framework.
· Responsible for monitoring and evaluating initiatives, programs and projects, both new and established, providing accountability and ensuring efficiency and success from start to finish
· Support the development of quality proposals and concept notes both offline and through the NEWDEA system (LWF World Service web based planning, monitoring and reporting system).
· Responsible for monitoring key performance indicators to report and record physical progress for all projects.
· In liaison with Sector heads, support in the compilation and submission of quality and timely periodical reports – (Weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual reports). Support the PC in reviewing donor reports to ensure they are of high quality as well be in compliance with donor reporting timelines.
· Identify the M&E training needs of projects team and organize for trainings that address the needs.
· Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.
· Perform field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by Programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.
· Analyse changes and patterns in key performance indicator data and performance reports in order to make recommendations to project team
· Document the lessons learned and best practices of the different programs and projects.
· Responsible for the collection, analysis and dissemination of project data and follow up with specific sectors for the utilization of such data.
· Responsible for representing LWF World Service at M&E Initiatives/forums and meetings.
Professional Qualifications and Required Skills
· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Statistics or other related field.
· Proven experience in implementing effective M&E tools and systems.
· Knowledge of web based data collection tools and techniques
· At least 3 years of progressively responsible and directly relevant professional experience in a humanitarian context in M&E
· Possess working knowledge and experience of humanitarian principles, laws and standards – Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS), Sphere Minimum Standards, Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), Rights Based Approach (RBA) and Gender Age Marker.
· Experience in dealing with sensitive socio-political situations and working and living under pressure in unstable security environments and with long and irregular working hours would be an added advantage.
· Practical experience in Training of Trainers/Training of Facilitators skills.
· Good level of proficiency in Windows Excel and quantitative analysis
· Experience in program design and M&E plan development
· Ability to design M&E tools, surveys, surveillance systems, and evaluations
· Demonstrated ability to train and build capacity of others
Personal Attributes
· Strong representation and negotiation skills in working with UN organizations, partner agencies, Government departments and community groups.
· Excellent organizational and communication skills and extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office suit applications.
· Excellent team player with demonstrated ability to forge/mentor strong teams.
Skills and Competencies:
· Computer literacy a must: excellent working knowledge with MS Office
· Good knowledge of human rights.
· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Personal Attributes:
· High level of motivation, integrity, commitment and professional responsibility.
· Ability to tolerate cultural, educational and religious diversity in the work place
· Excellent communication, time management, organization and presentation skills.
· A good team player with high degree of initiative and flexibility
Applications should reach the undersigned by close of business on 23rd April 2018, with reference M&E Field Officer and must include full contact details of 3 referees.
The Human Resource Officer,
Lutheran World Federation Kenya-Djibouti,
Email: lwfkak@gmail.com
Lutheran World Federation Kenya-Djibouti,
Email: lwfkak@gmail.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
“LWF World Service is an equal opportunity employer, irrespective of gender, race or religious affiliation.
LWF World Service is a signatory to the Code of Conduct for humanitarian agencies.
Our recruitment and selection procedures reflect the organization’s commitment to the prevention of abuse and exploitation of beneficiaries.”