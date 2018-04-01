Field Officer Job in Kenya

Vacant Position:

M&E Field Officer

Job Location: Kakuma

Lutheran World Federation World Service Kenya-Djibouti Program is seeking to recruit a Kenyan national for the above position, to be based in Kakuma Refugee Camp.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Field Officer will work as the field technical lead in providing Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) guidance, leadership, supervision and recommendations to ensure that the M&E systems meet the needs of projects.

The position holder will mentor and/or capacity build existing field project staff in M&E, accountability and foster the documentation of learning processes.

The incumbent will report directly to the Project Coordinator.

Key Responsibilities

· Responsible for developing and implementing the Area Program’s Monitoring and Evaluation framework.

· Responsible for monitoring and evaluating initiatives, programs and projects, both new and established, providing accountability and ensuring efficiency and success from start to finish

· Support the development of quality proposals and concept notes both offline and through the NEWDEA system (LWF World Service web based planning, monitoring and reporting system).

· Responsible for monitoring key performance indicators to report and record physical progress for all projects.

· In liaison with Sector heads, support in the compilation and submission of quality and timely periodical reports – (Weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual reports). Support the PC in reviewing donor reports to ensure they are of high quality as well be in compliance with donor reporting timelines.

· Identify the M&E training needs of projects team and organize for trainings that address the needs.

· Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions.

· Perform field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by Programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

· Analyse changes and patterns in key performance indicator data and performance reports in order to make recommendations to project team

· Document the lessons learned and best practices of the different programs and projects.

· Responsible for the collection, analysis and dissemination of project data and follow up with specific sectors for the utilization of such data.

· Responsible for representing LWF World Service at M&E Initiatives/forums and meetings.

Professional Qualifications and Required Skills

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Statistics or other related field.

· Proven experience in implementing effective M&E tools and systems.

· Knowledge of web based data collection tools and techniques

· At least 3 years of progressively responsible and directly relevant professional experience in a humanitarian context in M&E

· Possess working knowledge and experience of humanitarian principles, laws and standards – Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS), Sphere Minimum Standards, Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), Rights Based Approach (RBA) and Gender Age Marker.

· Experience in dealing with sensitive socio-political situations and working and living under pressure in unstable security environments and with long and irregular working hours would be an added advantage.

· Practical experience in Training of Trainers/Training of Facilitators skills.

· Good level of proficiency in Windows Excel and quantitative analysis

· Experience in program design and M&E plan development

· Ability to design M&E tools, surveys, surveillance systems, and evaluations

· Demonstrated ability to train and build capacity of others

Personal Attributes

· Strong representation and negotiation skills in working with UN organizations, partner agencies, Government departments and community groups.

· Excellent organizational and communication skills and extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office suit applications.

· Excellent team player with demonstrated ability to forge/mentor strong teams.

Skills and Competencies:

· Computer literacy a must: excellent working knowledge with MS Office

· Good knowledge of human rights.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Personal Attributes:

· High level of motivation, integrity, commitment and professional responsibility.

· Ability to tolerate cultural, educational and religious diversity in the work place

· Excellent communication, time management, organization and presentation skills.

· A good team player with high degree of initiative and flexibility

Applications should reach the undersigned by close of business on 23rd April 2018, with reference M&E Field Officer and must include full contact details of 3 referees.

The Human Resource Officer,

Lutheran World Federation Kenya-Djibouti,

Email: lwfkak@gmail.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“LWF World Service is an equal opportunity employer, irrespective of gender, race or religious affiliation.

LWF World Service is a signatory to the Code of Conduct for humanitarian agencies.