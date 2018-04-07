Field Officer Job in Kenya

Busara Center for Behavioral Economics





Vacant Position: Field Officer

Duty Station: Kisii

Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is a research and advisory organization that pursues two twin missions of advancing behavioral science and alleviating poverty.

We work with researchers, practitioners, and policy-makers to conduct rigorous field and laboratory based experimental studies in behavioral economics in developing countries and apply research outcomes to real-world problems. We are headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with active project operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Field Officers support both the advisory and research arms of Busara by serving as the primary data collection team, collecting qualitative, quantitative and administrative data.

Field Officers will be expected to be able to understand a research instrument and be able to efficiently and effectively collect data to address the core research question.

In addition, Field Officers are expected to have first-hand knowledge of their project population and be able to raise any potential challenges to data collection or data quality to supervisors on Project or Project Operations teams.

Additionally, Field Officers should have the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Field Officers report to Project Leads on project-based activities and to Project Operations Managers for all other responsibilities.

Core Project Responsibilities:

Field Officers will work closely with Projects and Operations teams to perform a variety of tasks including, but not limited to:

· Assist and conduct field experiments following a strict field protocol

· Collect data to the highest degree in accordance to the data collection protocols.

· Maintain the confidentiality and dignity of all project participants

· Timely completion of work assigned.

· Provide detailed notes on data collection activities, promptly raising issues and concerns to Senior Field Officers and Project Leads.

· Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the project supervisor.

Core Organizational Responsibilities:

In addition to project responsibilities, Field Officers also have the following organizational responsibilities to ensure a healthy and functioning organization.

· Communicate across organizational teams to ensure a healthy and functioning organization.

· Assist with internal initiatives where necessary.

· Serve on internal committees when necessary

Key Requirements

· At least have a Diploma or Degree in any Social Sciences discipline

· Has previous experience in data collection activities i.e respondent

· Recruitment/mobilization, respondent interviewing.

· Should be living in Kisii area, preferably Ogembo area.

· Ability to speak the local language of Kisii

· Good in both written and spoken English and Swahili

· Experience of using tablets

· Willing to take up a short term contract (2 weeks).

How to Apply

To apply, please submit your Cover letter, CV and Diploma or Degree certificate to jobs@busaracenter.org and ensure that the subject line of the e-mail reads: “FIELD OFFICER, KISII: REF NO: KS-2018-04-03”.

Deadline: 7th April 2018

Only online applications shall be considered.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.