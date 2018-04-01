Field Interviewers Jobs in Kenya - NGO

African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)



CICF (Afya Kwa Ukoo) Research Project

Vacancies: Quantitative and Qualitative Field Interviewers

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) invites applications for field interviewers / monitors for a research project on the effect of engaging cultural institutions and culturally-sensitive facility-based delivery on maternal and newborn health service utilization in Garissa.

This implementation research will be carried out in Garissa County, applying both quantitative and qualitative data collection methods to identify and inform on women who have or have not used specific MNH services in the county.

Minimum qualifications for Quantitative field interviewers:

· Completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C+ in KCSE.

· Be familiar with and proficient in computer use

· Be a resident of Garissa County

· Be fluent in English, Kiswahili and Somali

· Possess strong interpersonal, communication (written and oral) and facilitation skills

· Available for the entire training and data collection period i.e. 20th April to 31st May 2018

Added Advantages

· Resident of Garissa Township and suburbs

· Familiarity and proficiency in using smart phones and / electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection.

· Previous experience using ODK / Survey CTO data collection programs.

· Previous experience in quantitative data collection

Minimum qualifications for Qualitative field interviewers:

· Minimum of a first degree in Public Health, Anthropology, Social Sciences or related field from a recognized university

· Have proven experience in qualitative data collection.

· Be fluent in English, Kiswahili and Somali.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Available for the entire training and data collection period i.e. 20th April to 31st May 2018

· Be a resident of Garissa county

Added advantages;

· Previous experience in qualitative data collection.

· Be a resident of Garissa Township and suburbs

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees.

Indicate on the cover letter the specific sub-county where you come from and currently live.

Applications should reach us by close of business Monday 9th April 2018.

Applications can be submitted via e-mail as Word or PDF attachments to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate ‘FIELD INTERVIEWER “AFYA KWA UKOO” PROJECT’ on the subject line of the email

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.