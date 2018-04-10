Female MP tells Uhuru to marry second wife as the debate on polygamy rages on - Can MARGARET allow him?

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 -

It seems Kiambu Women Rep, Gathoni Wamuchomba, opened a can of worms when she started the debate on polygamy.





Her remarks have drawn out mixed reactions and now her Mombasa County counterpart, Asha Hussein, has called on President Uhuru to lead the way by marrying a second wife.





Speaking on Monday, during a workshop on Affirmative Action in Mombasa, Aisha said majority of women are against the proposal, and since the President signed the Marriage Bill into law in 2014, "he should then lead in the implementation".





She said:





"Many women support the…



