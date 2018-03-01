FARIDA KARONEY appoints two former colleagues at Citizen TV to senior positions at the Lands Ministry.

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - Lands CS, Farida Karoney, has appointed two of her former colleagues at Royal Media Services to senior positions at Ardhi House.





A source intimates to us that Karoney has picked Peter Opondo (Editorial Consultant) and Nixon Nganga (Managing Editor) to help her stream line services at the Ministry that is dogged with corruption.





It’s however not known the exact roles the two will play but they are likely to be in charge of communication.





Prior to her appointment by President Uhuru to the Cabinet, Karoney was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Royal Media Services.





She has hit the ground running at Ardhi House with the launch of the new Lands Information Management System (LIMS)



