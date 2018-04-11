EZRA CHILOBA protests his sacking and blames CHEBUKATI for his fall - This is not fair at all, I am innocent

Wednesday April 11, 2018

- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has protested a decision by his Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to send him on compulsory leave.





The IEBC boss was sent on a month leave to allow room for an audit of major procurements during the last year’s General Election.





In his protest, Chiloba wrote to the commission Vice Chairperson, Consolata Nkatha, who is the acting chair in the absence of Chebuakati, expressing his...



