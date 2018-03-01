EXPOSE on KOPLO ODHIAMBO, a GSU officer based in Embakasi, he is F@CK!NG anything in a skirt, PHOTOs leaked.

09:57


Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - The randy behaviours of George Abonyo alias Koplo Odhiambo, a GSU officer based at Embakasi have been exposed.

Abonyo has no mercy for women including people’s wives.

He is dipping his ‘propeller’ in anything in a skirt.

If he befriends your wife, that is the end of your marriage.

His randy behaviours are well known in the Embakasi GSU camp.

Koplo Adhiambo hana Huruma na Wanawake.

This is...

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno