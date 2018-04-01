Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Our Client in the Travel Industry is looking to hire an

Executive Assistant

.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Provides comprehensive support services to the Executive that ensures a responsive and professional experience with the organization as a whole

· Manage day to day operations of the office

· Planning and scheduling internal and external meetings in a professional and timely manner

· Preparing and editing correspondence, reports, and presentations

· Making travel and guest arrangements

· Prioritize inquiries and requests, make decisions and recommendations to ensure smooth day to day engagements

· Manages contacts to ensure up-to-date contact database

· Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management

· Manage petty cash operations of the office and projects ensuring guidelines are fully implemented

· Aids and supports the Executive in problem solving, project planning and management

· Organizing and maintaining files and record

· Initiate and manage expenses related to Management executive office

· Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management; handling receipt and payments

· Ensure quality and appropriateness of procured items

· Manage Stakeholders that relate to the Executive Office

· Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with all in the course of work.

Qualifications

· A minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience, with at least one year in general administration.

· Knowledge and experience with electronic and physical filing

· Proficiency in the use Microsoft packages

· Experience in the Travel industry and fluency in French is an added advantage

· Project management

· Good oral and written communication skills

· Attention to details

· Relationship management

· Professionalism & Poise

· Good working ethics

Ladies are encouraged to apply.

