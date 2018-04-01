Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:01
Our Client in the Travel Industry is looking to hire an Executive Assistant.
Duties and Responsibilities
· Provides comprehensive support services to the Executive that ensures a responsive and professional experience with the organization as a whole
· Manage day to day operations of the office
· Planning and scheduling internal and external meetings in a professional and timely manner
· Preparing and editing correspondence, reports, and presentations
· Making travel and guest arrangements
· Prioritize inquiries and requests, make decisions and recommendations to ensure smooth day to day engagements
· Manages contacts to ensure up-to-date contact database
· Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management
· Manage petty cash operations of the office and projects ensuring guidelines are fully implemented
· Aids and supports the Executive in problem solving, project planning and management
· Organizing and maintaining files and record
· Initiate and manage expenses related to Management executive office
· Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management; handling receipt and payments
· Ensure quality and appropriateness of procured items
· Manage Stakeholders that relate to the Executive Office
· Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with all in the course of work.
Qualifications
· A minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience, with at least one year in general administration.
· Knowledge and experience with electronic and physical filing
· Proficiency in the use Microsoft packages
· Experience in the Travel industry and fluency in French is an added advantage
· Project management
· Good oral and written communication skills
· Attention to details
· Relationship management
· Professionalism & Poise
· Good working ethics
Ladies are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Kindly send your CV ONLY to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT by 20th April 2018.