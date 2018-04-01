Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Our Client in the Travel Industry is looking to hire an Executive Assistant.
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Provides comprehensive support services to the Executive that ensures a responsive and professional experience with the organization as a whole
·         Manage day to day operations of the office
·         Planning and scheduling internal and external meetings in a professional and timely manner
·         Preparing and editing correspondence, reports, and presentations
·         Making travel and guest arrangements
·         Prioritize inquiries and requests, make decisions and recommendations to ensure smooth day to day engagements
·         Manages contacts to ensure up-to-date contact database
·         Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management
·         Manage petty cash operations of the office and projects ensuring guidelines are fully implemented
·         Aids and supports the Executive in problem solving, project planning and management
·         Organizing and maintaining files and record
·         Initiate and manage expenses related to Management executive office
·         Accurately tracks expenses for Executive Management; handling receipt and payments
·         Ensure quality and appropriateness of procured items
·         Manage Stakeholders that relate to the Executive Office
·         Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with all in the course of work.
Qualifications
·         A minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience, with at least one year in general administration.
·         Knowledge and experience with electronic and physical filing
·         Proficiency in the use Microsoft packages
·         Experience in the Travel industry and fluency in French is an added advantage
·         Project management
·         Good oral and written communication skills
·         Attention to details
·         Relationship management
·         Professionalism & Poise
·         Good working ethics
Ladies are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Kindly send your CV ONLY to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT by 20th April 2018.

   

