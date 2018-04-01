Executive Assistant Job in Kenya (70 – 90K)

Executive Assistant



Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments in the Nairobi suburbs. They seek to hire a competent and reliable Executive Assistant.

Industry: Hospitality

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 70k-90k

Responsibilities

· Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Ceo’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.

· Receives visitors on behalf of the Ceo, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.

· Receives and prioritizes CEO’s correspondence and takes action.

· Act as a liaison between the Group CEO’s office and all parties both internal and external

· Maintain the CEO’s diary and personal obligations

· Manage the CEO’s personal brand

· Manage the communication in and out of the CEO’s office

· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the CEO to track and manage agreed deliverables

· Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects

· Manage the corporate communications portfolio on behalf of the CEO

· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for CEO

· Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the CEO

· Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the CEO

· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders

Qualifications





· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields

· At least 3 years experience in a similar position

· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Good command of English language

· Should be flexible to work on weekends and evenings

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities

· Highly confidential

· Must be well polished & cultured

· Strong sense of initiative

· Good problem solving & time management skills

· Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily