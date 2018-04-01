Executive Assistant Job in Kenya (70 – 90K)Jobs and Careers 12:33
Executive Assistant
Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments in the Nairobi suburbs. They seek to hire a competent and reliable Executive Assistant.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Industry: Hospitality
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 70k-90k
· Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Ceo’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.
· Receives visitors on behalf of the Ceo, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.
· Receives and prioritizes CEO’s correspondence and takes action.
· Act as a liaison between the Group CEO’s office and all parties both internal and external
· Maintain the CEO’s diary and personal obligations
· Manage the CEO’s personal brand
· Manage the communication in and out of the CEO’s office
· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the CEO to track and manage agreed deliverables
· Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects
· Manage the corporate communications portfolio on behalf of the CEO
· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for CEO
· Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the CEO
· Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the CEO
· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders
· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields
· At least 3 years experience in a similar position
· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications
· Good command of English language
· Should be flexible to work on weekends and evenings
· Excellent organizational and coordination skills
· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities
· Highly confidential
· Must be well polished & cultured
· Strong sense of initiative
· Good problem solving & time management skills
· Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily
How to Apply: