Executive Assistant Job in Kenya (70 – 90K)

12:33

Executive Assistant

 Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments in the Nairobi suburbs. They seek to hire a competent and reliable Executive Assistant.
Industry: Hospitality
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 70k-90k

Responsibilities

·         Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the Ceo’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.
·         Receives visitors on behalf of the Ceo, using discretion as to who should be seen immediately or redirected to other offices.
·         Receives and prioritizes CEO’s correspondence and takes action.
·         Act as a liaison between the Group CEO’s office and all parties both internal and external
·         Maintain the CEO’s diary and personal obligations
·         Manage the CEO’s personal brand
·         Manage the communication in and out of the CEO’s office
·         Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the CEO to track and manage agreed deliverables
·         Conduct relevant market research to gain in depth knowledge of the industry trends in order to support new business prospects
·         Manage the corporate communications portfolio on behalf of the CEO
·         Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for CEO
·         Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the CEO
·         Organize for all seminars, Board meetings and discussions for the CEO
·         Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders

Qualifications

·         Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields
·         At least 3 years experience in a similar position
·         Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications
·         Good command of English language
·         Should be flexible to work on weekends and evenings
·         Excellent organizational and coordination skills
·         Ability to interact with high level individual personalities
·         Highly confidential
·         Must be well polished & cultured
·         Strong sense of initiative
·         Good problem solving & time management skills
·         Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily
How to Apply:

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno