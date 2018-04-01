Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today.





Arsenal are in Russia for a date with CSKA Moscow, who they gunned down 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.





The gunners are in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals but having witnessed AS Roma claw back from 4-1 to knock out Barcelona after winning 3-0 to advance on away goals, anything is possible. (Go here https://is.gd/XFWhJn





Other matches see Marseille host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, RB Zalzburg welcome Lazio as Sporting Lisbon entertain Atletico Madrid. (Go here https://is.gd/XFWhJn





Predictions.





CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal—BTS (Both Teams to score)





Marseille vs RB Leipzig— RB Leipzig win





RB Zalzburg vs Lazio— Over 2.5





Sporting Lisbon vs Atletico Madrid— Under 3.5





For the best odds in the market, join 1XBET and get 200% bonus.





https://is.gd/XFWhJn Go here