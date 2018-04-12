Equity and some useless KIKUYU banks are going home! NYONG’O is an economic genius! See what he is doing

Equity and some useless KIKUYU banks are going home! NYONG’O is an economic genius! See what he is doingNews, Politics 14:35
Thursday April 12, 2018 - Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo, is burning the midnight oil trying to see how Nyanza, Western and parts of Rift Valley will form a major economic bloc that will improve the lives of the area’s residents.
In a six point detailed agenda, Nyong’o outlined a number of issues that will be perfected to make the region independent and not to rely on Nairobi and Central Kenya.
Here are details of the Lake Region Economic Bloc Development strategy according to Prof Nyongo.
1. Setting up a fully fledged financial institution called the Lake Region Bank by October to…
Page 1 2