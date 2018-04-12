Equity and some useless KIKUYU banks are going home! NYONG’O is an economic genius! See what he is doing

Thursday April 12, 2018 -

Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo, is burning the

midnight

oil trying to see how Nyanza, Western and parts of Rift Valley will form a major economic bloc that will improve the lives of the area’s residents.





In a six point detailed agenda, Nyong’o outlined a number of issues that will be perfected to make the region independent and not to rely on Nairobi and Central Kenya.





Here are details of the L ake Region Economic Bloc Development strategy according to Prof Nyongo.





1. Setting up a fully fledged financial institution called the Lake Region Bank by October to…



