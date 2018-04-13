DUALE dismisses RAILA ODINGA’s handshake with ex-President DANIEL MOI - It will not affect RUTO’s 2022 plans

06:36

Friday April 13, 2018 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has dismissed the rare meeting between NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and ex-President, Daniel Arap Moi.

Addressing leaders at the National Assembly, Duale threw a jibe at Raila following his sojourn at Moi's Kabarak home.

He said his meeting with Moi will not affect Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 chances of becoming President.

He stated that while he supported Raila’s move to...

