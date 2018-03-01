Driver Job in Kenya

Lorry Driver

 We are seeking to recruit a qualified Lorry Driver to work on a farm in Isinya.

Required Qualifications

·      Should have rich and precise knowledge on lorry mechanical operations
·      Should have at least 10 years’ experience of driving for reputable companies.
·      Should be ready to work and reside on the farm
·      Should be a qualified driver from a reputable institution with a legitimate driving license

·      Should have a minimum of O level qualifications.
Essential Skills
·      Should be excellent in communication
·      Should demonstrate a high level of honesty and integrity
·      Should be proactive and self-motivated
·      Should maintain a high level of honesty and integrity
·      Should be well versed and conversant with the roads and traffic patterns in Nairobi and its environs.
·      Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.
Salary Budget: 25,000 Gross
How to Apply
If you have what we are looking for kindly send your CV to info@dorbe-leit.co.kebefore 4th April. Only successful candidates will be contacted.

   

