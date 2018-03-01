Driver Job in Kenya

Lorry Driver



We are seeking to recruit a qualified Lorry Driver to work on a farm in Isinya.

Required Qualifications

· Should have rich and precise knowledge on lorry mechanical operations

· Should have at least 10 years’ experience of driving for reputable companies.

· Should be ready to work and reside on the farm

· Should be a qualified driver from a reputable institution with a legitimate driving license

· Should have a minimum of O level qualifications.

Essential Skills

· Should be excellent in communication

· Should demonstrate a high level of honesty and integrity

· Should be proactive and self-motivated

· Should be well versed and conversant with the roads and traffic patterns in Nairobi and its environs.

· Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

Salary Budget: 25,000 Gross

How to Apply