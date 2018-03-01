Driver Job in Kenya

Driver Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 14:17
Lorry Driver
We are seeking to recruit a qualified Lorry Driver to work on a farm in Isinya.
Required
Qualifications
· Should have rich and precise knowledge on lorry mechanical operations
· Should have at least 10 years’ experience of driving for reputable companies.
· Should be ready to work and reside on the farm
· Should be a qualified driver from a reputable institution with a legitimate driving license
· Should have a minimum of O level qualifications.
Essential Skills
· Should be excellent in communication
· Should demonstrate a high level of honesty and integrity
· Should be proactive and self-motivated
· Should maintain a high level of honesty and integrity
· Should be well versed and conversant with the roads and traffic patterns in Nairobi and its environs.
· Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.
Salary Budget: 25,000 Gross
How to Apply
If you have what we are looking for kindly send your CV to info@dorbe-leit.co.kebefore 4th April. Only successful candidates will be contacted.