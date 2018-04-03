Dreams are valid!! ASAD HUSSEIN, refugee from Dadaab accepted by prestigious Princeton University (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 03, 2018 - When Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o, said that all dreams are valid, this is exactly what she was talking about.





Asad Hussein, a Somali refugee from Dadaab Camp, has been accepted into the prestigious Princeton University.





His parents from Luuq, a town in southwestern Somalia, had lived in the camp since fleeing Somalia’s civil war in 1991.





Years later, Asad travelled to the United States to live with his sister. In 2017, his parents also joined them.





Sharing the…



