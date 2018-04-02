DPP takes action on two Kenya Rugby players accused of R@PING S3XY singer, WENDY KEMUNTO

Monday, April 02, 2018 - After social media outrage, the Directorate of Public Prosecution, has directed police to probe two rugby players accused of r@ping a budding female singer.





The singer, Wendy Kemunto, took to social media to narrate her harrowing ordeal in the hands of the well known rugby stars, leaving many shocked.









Kenyans called for the arrest of the two players identified as Fran Wanyama and Wilson Olaba and it the pressure has paid off.





Through a…



