Don’t be fooled, RAILA ODINGA is actively working behind the scenes to have UHURU return MIGUNA MIGUNA to Kenya

18:23

Sunday April 1, 2018 - The lawyer to self proclaimed leader of National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has refuted claims that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was doing nothing to secure the release of his General.


Speaking yesterday, Nelson Havi, revealed that contrary to reports, Raila was actively working behind the scenes to have Miguna returned to Kenya in one piece.

He lauded Raila for providing leadership and blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for...

