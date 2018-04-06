Doctors at the Coast General hospital have removed a toothbrush from a man’s stomach without open surgery - PHOTOs

Friday, April 06, 2018 - Doctors at the Coast Provincial General Hospital have successfully removed a toothbrush from a man’s stomach without open surgery.





David Charo was admitted at the hospital after accidentally swallowing a toothbrush while cleaning his teeth.





“I have used the toothbrush for 20 years and on this particular day, I was holding it while brushing my teeth.”





“I forgot to hold it properly and it slipped into my stomach, I am okay though”, he explained





After six days, the brush has been successfully removed through an endoscopic procedure saving the patient from…



