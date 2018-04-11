Do you know these guys? They were caught on CCTV robbing houses at Seaview Apartments using a black car KCN 756B (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 05:30
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Do you know these guys?
They were caught on CCTV robbing houses at Seaview apartments in Mombasa.
They were using a black car KCN 756B.
If you have any information that may lead to their arrest, report to the nearest police station.
