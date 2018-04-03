Direct flights from JKIA to the US now at risk over MIGUNA MIGUNA saga - Says Interior CS, MATIANG’I

Tuesday, April 03, 2018 -

Kenya’s direct flights to the United States could be at risk over the pandemonium witnessed at JKIA last week, when self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, was barred from entering the country.





The abrasive lawyer was detained at JKIA for three days then deported to Dubai for refusing to present his travel documents.





The ugly scenes witnessed at the airport could jeopardize the country’s bid to start direct flights to US according to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i



