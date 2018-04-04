Did OTILE BROWN and S3XY SANAIPEI TANDE wed in secret? Check out these PHOTOs.

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - Otile Brown and S3xy singer, Sanaipei Tande, maybe the newest celebrity couple in town if these photos are anything to go by.





The talented singers shared photos from what looks like a wedding without any information and tongues are wagging.





The couple was all smiles as they exchanged vows before kissing passionately.





However, this could be just a scene from an upcoming project given that several acts have pulled this stunt before.





Whatever it is, the fact is they look awesome together.





