DIANA drops BAHATI’s name, is everything okay? Problems of marrying a single mother (EVIDENCE).

, , , 06:07


Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - All seems not to be well between gospel singer, Bahati, and his wife, Diana Marua.

Diana has dropped Bahati’s name on Instagram.

She has changed her name from Mrs Bahati to Miss Dee.

It’s alleged that Bahati carried out a secret DNA test for their daughter, Heaven, and Diana was not happy when she found out.

Look at...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno