Deputy President WILLIAM RUTO should read this post from a KIKUYU, 2022, he is retiring to Sugoi with UHURU

, , , , 05:14


Friday, April 13, 2018 - Here’s a post by a Kikuyu telling Deputy President William Ruto the bitter truth about 2022.

2022 may not be a walk in the park for Ruto.

Read this guy’s post where he tells Ruto the bitter truth.

Mt Kenya politicians like Moses Kuria who are saying ‘Ruto Tosha’ are just after their...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno