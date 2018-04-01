DAVID NDII warns RUTO over his appetite for public money!! UHURU and RAILA ODINGA will deal with you ruthlessly

Sunday April 1, 2018

- National Super Alliance strategist, David Ndii, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against engaging in corruption saying the new agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, will not protect any corruption offenders.





Sharing his views via social media on Saturday , Ndii who refereed to Ruto as Arap Mashamba said the Raila-Uhuru truce will ensure that political affiliation shall not be used by corrupt individuals to shield themselves from prosecutions.





“Corruption is…



