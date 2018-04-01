Customer Service Coordinator Job in Kenya (50K)

Customer Service Coordinator



Nature of Job: Full time

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 50K

Responsibilities

· Supervise the customer service team

· Work with customers and sales representatives to handle both pre-sales and post-sales service functions.

· Provide outstanding customer service to improve customer satisfaction and relationship.

· Handle and resolve customer complaints/inquiries via mail or phone in a timely and accurate manner.

· Escalate any issues on time

· Assist in product purchasing and order fulfillment activities such as taking orders, giving pricing information, determining appropriate delivery methods, routes and rates, etc.

· Handle incoming phone calls related to; return material requests, product samples, order referrals, sales promotions, etc.

· Monitor product order delivery to ensure on-time delivery to customers.

· Alert customers on delayed deliveries in advance.

· Provide price and cost proposals in response to customer’s requests.

· Respond to customer’s requests

· Develop knowledge about each customer’s business model and requirements.

· Maintain competent understanding of company’s products, their functions and alternatives.

· Coordinate, analyze and improve customer service functions to meet company goals.

· Maintain database of customer sales order and invoicing records.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

· Minimum 2 years of experience working as a customer service teamleader

· Those with experience in a banking set up will have an added advantage

· Having a high level of initiative and drive

· Leadership and supervisory skills

· Having strong sense of responsibility and commitment to one’s duties

· Able to follow given instructions

· Time management skills

· Proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint for presentations and reports required.

· Flexible, detailed, and able to successfully adapt to change.

· Ability to work independently.

· Excellent attention to detail.

