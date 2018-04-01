Customer Service Coordinator Job in Kenya (50K)

05:49

Customer Service Coordinator

 Nature of Job: Full time
Location:  Nairobi
Salary:  50K                                                                    
Responsibilities
·         Supervise the customer service team
·         Work with customers and sales representatives to handle both pre-sales and post-sales service functions.
·         Provide outstanding customer service to improve customer satisfaction and relationship.
·         Handle and resolve customer complaints/inquiries via mail or phone in a timely and accurate manner.
·         Escalate any issues on time
·         Assist in product purchasing and order fulfillment activities such as taking orders, giving pricing information, determining appropriate delivery methods, routes and rates, etc.
·         Handle incoming phone calls related to; return material requests, product samples, order referrals, sales promotions, etc.
·         Monitor product order delivery to ensure on-time delivery to customers.
·         Alert customers on delayed deliveries in advance.
·         Provide price and cost proposals in response to customer’s requests.
·         Respond to customer’s requests
·         Develop knowledge about each customer’s business model and requirements.
·         Maintain competent understanding of company’s products, their functions and alternatives.
·         Coordinate, analyze and improve customer service functions to meet company goals.
·         Maintain database of customer sales order and invoicing records.
Requirements
·         Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
·         Minimum 2 years of experience working as a customer service teamleader
·         Those with experience in a banking set up will have an added advantage
·         Having a high level of initiative and drive
·         Leadership and supervisory skills
·         Having strong sense of responsibility and commitment to one’s duties
·         Able to follow given instructions
·         Time management skills
·         Proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint for presentations and reports required.
·         Flexible, detailed, and able to successfully adapt to change.
·         Ability to work independently.
·         Excellent attention to detail.
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements please applying by either uploading or updating your CV Here under the Customer Service category.

   

