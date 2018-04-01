Customer Service Coordinator Job in Kenya (50K)Jobs and Careers 05:49
Customer Service Coordinator
Nature of Job: Full time
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 50K
Responsibilities
· Supervise the customer service team
· Work with customers and sales representatives to handle both pre-sales and post-sales service functions.
· Provide outstanding customer service to improve customer satisfaction and relationship.
· Handle and resolve customer complaints/inquiries via mail or phone in a timely and accurate manner.
· Escalate any issues on time
· Assist in product purchasing and order fulfillment activities such as taking orders, giving pricing information, determining appropriate delivery methods, routes and rates, etc.
· Handle incoming phone calls related to; return material requests, product samples, order referrals, sales promotions, etc.
· Monitor product order delivery to ensure on-time delivery to customers.
· Alert customers on delayed deliveries in advance.
· Provide price and cost proposals in response to customer’s requests.
· Respond to customer’s requests
· Develop knowledge about each customer’s business model and requirements.
· Maintain competent understanding of company’s products, their functions and alternatives.
· Coordinate, analyze and improve customer service functions to meet company goals.
· Maintain database of customer sales order and invoicing records.
Requirements
· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
· Minimum 2 years of experience working as a customer service teamleader
· Those with experience in a banking set up will have an added advantage
· Having a high level of initiative and drive
· Leadership and supervisory skills
· Having strong sense of responsibility and commitment to one’s duties
· Able to follow given instructions
· Time management skills
· Proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint for presentations and reports required.
· Flexible, detailed, and able to successfully adapt to change.
· Ability to work independently.
· Excellent attention to detail.
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements please applying by either uploading or updating your CV Here under the Customer Service category.