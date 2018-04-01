Customer Care Officer Job in Kenya

Customer Care Officer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 14:16
Job Title: Customer Care Officer
Reports To: admin Manager
Main Purpose of the Job (Job Summary): A customer care officer is the primary point of contact between a business and its customers. If customers want to place an order, find information, get advice, return a purchase or make a complaint, they will invariably talk to a customer service officer.
Main Responsibilities
· Making sure every customer who comes through the door leaves happy,
· Provides help and advice whenever they can.
· Answering queries and offering information,
· Involves a lot of interaction with the general public (as well as with colleagues) .
· Keep up-to-date with all the latest products and promotions so you can explain it to customers who may be interested.
Job Requirement
· At least Diploma holder in Customer Service/ business Admin/ business management or related course.
· Customer service experience
· Proficiency in computer skills
· At least 2 years’ relevant working experience
· High degree of integrity, a team player with effective communication skills
· Knowledge of customer service principles
· Ability to interact at all levels.
· Ability to handle pressure.
· Confidence and self-assurance.
· Excellent planning and organizational skills.
· Utalii graduate an added advantage
If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER) to jobscglltd@gmail.com OR italglobaljobs@gmail.com stating the expected salary.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.