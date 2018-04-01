Cry of a guy who studied MEDICINE for almost 7 years, this man really tarmacked yet UHURU is importing doctors from Cuba.

I have chosen not to comment on the Cuban issue. It pains me to say the least.





You see in 2016 August I completed internship and I looked forward for an automa tic employment in government like it always was. I looked forward to imparting some knowledge to interns and looked forward to getting experience. Most importantly I needed a job. My son was almost being born. I needed a job to give him the life I had always dreamt of.





It was never to happen. Afya House refused to post us. They told us to beg counties for jobs.





The IGTRC, the link between Afya House and Counties said hiring depends on counties wanting doctors. So way forward? Go to a county and beg for a job or use connections to get a job. The county governments refused to hire us.





I sought employment in 6 counties. Dropped CVs and all that. For 5 months I had it rough. I remember going all the way to Nyamira and I just never liked the place. I went to Migori County, my home county and the County Director refused to sign some important document. His point "I am Kisii. How about going to Kisii".





I expected better in the Cosmopolitan Nakuru but wapi. They hired based on how they know you. How do you study for 6.5 years and lack a job in a sector that requires your expertise? I really got pissed vibaya.





Out of circumstances I chose to look for employment in the Private sector. I applied many jobs and was called to 3 interviews. I settled on one.





In January 2017 my journey started and…



