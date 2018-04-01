Crisis at IEBC as three Commissioners resign and reveal SHOCKING DETAILS about their Chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI.

...ship in difficult tides and gives direction when needed.

"Instead, under the leadership, the Commission boardroom has become a venue for peddling misinformation, grounds for brewing mistrust and a space for scrambling for and chasing individual glory and credit," the Commissioners said in a statement.


This comes after Mr. Chebukati suspended IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, to allow room for investigations into procurement irregularities.

This means Chebukati is now a lame duck as he lacks quorum to make any decision at the commission with only two commissioners remaining namely Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye.

