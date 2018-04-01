Crisis at IEBC as three Commissioners resign and reveal SHOCKING DETAILS about their Chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI.00:00
...ship in difficult tides and gives direction when needed.
"Instead, under the leadership, the Commission boardroom has become a venue for peddling misinformation, grounds for brewing mistrust and a space for scrambling for and chasing individual glory and credit," the Commissioners said in a statement.
This comes after Mr. Chebukati suspended IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, to allow room for investigations into procurement irregularities.
This means Chebukati is now a lame duck as he lacks quorum to make any decision at the commission with only two commissioners remaining namely Boya Molu and Prof Abdi Guliye.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2
Page 1 2