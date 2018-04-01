Cries and uproar as World Bank orders UHURU/ RUTO to sack over 43, 000 civil servants! We are back in the 90s

Thursday April 12, 2018

The World Bank has issued a directive to the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, that may see thousands of civil servants, both at the County and national level, sacked.





In a statement released on Wednesday , the World Bank urged the Government to revisit its earlier proposal that envisioned cutting the Government’s operating expenses by sacking employees.





It says that the Government should embark on cleaning the payroll by...



