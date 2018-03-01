Corruption at Homa Bay County is stinking, ERIC exposes everything, they have a sh!thole Governor (READ)

While Kivutha Kibwana is doing wonders with devolution, in Homabay where several paid with their lives for devolution to be a reality, it is a big eating party.





In Homabay County, the Auditor's Report for the year 2015/2016 indicates that...





1. The master payroll indicated an expenditure of Sh388,406,557, while the payroll provided for audit review supports Sh259,623,554. There is an unexplained difference of Sh128,783,003, which was probably paid to ghost workers.





2. The travelling and accommodation claims of Sh1,389,000 by the MCAs did not reflect the correct position since the claimants indicated that they were in Mombasa from 18th to 24th March 2014, while at the same time they were attending a County Assembly forum in Homa Bay at ACK Guest House for staff interviews. They couldn't be in two places at the same time.





3. The county paid out Sh123 million to a…



