CONFIRMED! RAILA set to endorse GIDEON MOI for President in 2022 after meeting ex-President! It is over for RUTO

15:56

Sunday April 15, 2018 - Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has confirmed that plans are underway for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to endorse Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for President in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Kamket, who was present during the meeting between Raila and ex-President Daniel Moi and his son, confirmed the speculation about the real reason for Raila’s visit to Moi.

He said it was all about....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football. While all major leagues across Europe are...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno