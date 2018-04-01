Co-operative Bank Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Co-operative Bank Kenya

Job Vacancy: Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analyst

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

The ideal candidate should possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of AML Law, guidelines and procedures and be able to demonstrate the practical application and practice of the same.

She/he should demonstrate the ability to meet customer needs and collaborate with diverse teams.This position requires flexibility, creativity and the ability to operate in a team environment.

The person must be highly motivated with strong analytical skills and should be able to operate in a fast paced and fluid environment with extensive experience in communicating analytic findings to diverse audiences.

Reporting to the Manager AML & Financial Crime, the AML Analyst will be responsible for ensuring efficient identification, monitoring and timely reporting of suspicious activities and transactions in the Bank.

She/he will also be required to analyze information received from high risk customers and address sanction related alerts.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Investigate and assess alerts relating to potential money laundering risks in the bank.

· Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of suspicious activities and transactions and reporting of the same to Head of Compliance and FRC.

· Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends.

· Identify potential systemic procedural weaknesses in processes and additional training requirements for the Bank.

· Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk customers. This entails developing and maintaining a current knowledge of industry AML initiatives and best practices coupled with general awareness of AML regulatory changes and assisting project teams in remaining compliant.

· Assist with addressing internal queries (from within the bank) and external queries (from financial institutions and regulators) relating to money laundering matters.

· Carry out AML compliance training on how to identify and report suspicious transactions.

· Collect documentary proof, build and maintain case files for transactions deemed suspicious.

· Analyze and provide periodic reports to Head of Compliance.

· Ensure effective record-keeping of data collected and analyzed in line with Proceeds of Crime and AML regulations 2013.

· Take responsibility for leading the analysis, design and development of innovative and best practice AML and Bank Solutions to deliver business objectives, optimal system performance and Compliance.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· A Bachelor’s degree preferably in a business/ICT related field from a recognized University.

· Possession of Anti-Money Laundering diploma or Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), will be a distinct advantage.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role or as a Compliance Officer with hands on experience in handling AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems.

· Superb data analysis skills coupled with ability to organize and analyze complex data sets.

· Proficiency in MS Excel.

· Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks in the bank and to develop user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to mitigate those risks.

Competencies

· Leads from the front

· Delivers and owns results

· Values and respects others

· Drives innovation

· Fosters Communication

· Inspires trust and integrity

· Develops self and team

How to Apply

If you match the profile for this position, apply using chrome as your browser, use the link jobs@co-opbank.co.ke, reference number “AML/CEO/2018” by close of business on Tuesday, 17th April 2018.









Job Vacancy: Regulatory Affairs Manager

As a market leader, we have worked hard to earn our customers’ trust.

Gaining and retaining this trust is critically important for our success. We defend our integrity by ensuring the Bank is in full compliance with all legal standards, banking laws, rules, regulations, as well as internal policies, procedures and processes.

This is an exciting opportunity that will deliver value to the bank whilst horning your skills and giving you visibility within the Business. We are excited at the thought of having you as part of us.

This is a highly visible role which provides you with an opportunity to contribute to the organization’s control environment and exposure to many business areas.

Reporting to Head – Compliance, the role holder will responsible for ensuring that the bank adheres to all legal standards, banking laws, rules and regulations as well as in-house policies, rules and procedures.

In addition, the role holder will be responsible for enforcing regulations in all aspects and levels of business as well as provide guidance on compliance matters.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Proactively advise on and oversee the regulatory, conduct and reputational risk to facilitate business and assist senior management in ensuring that the business operates in accordance with all the CBK prudential guidelines and other regulatory requirements from our regulators.

· Develop, implement and oversee the quality assurance and regulatory compliance strategies of the Bank.

· Act as a liaison with the various regulators for regulatory instructions, advises and communication for compliance purposes.

· Develop and monitor programs to ensure compliance with several acts and regulations in conformance with industry standards.

· Develop and oversee control systems to prevent or deal with violations of legal guidelines and internal policies.

· Revise Bank policies and procedures and ensure that they are in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

· Assess the business’s future ventures and new products to identify possible compliance risks from a regulatory perspective.

· Keep abreast of regulatory developments affecting the bank and its subsidiaries as well as evolving best practices in compliance control.

· Communicate compliance-related issues to employees across all divisions of the bank. This may require deciphering confusing or abstract laws or ethics and determining how to establish and integrate best practices.

· Ensure proactive and timely identification, assessment, advice, dissemination and implementation of evolving legal and regulatory changes/practices and associated risks across relevant business teams, and proactive engagement in regulatory reform.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role with hands on experience in handling AML/ CTF laws and regulations.

· Possession of Anti-Money Laundering diploma or Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) will be a distinct advantage.

· Good knowledge in laws and regulations applicable to the bank and its subsidiaries with ability to analyze the same and co-relate regulatory issues and business operating models.

· Track record of good judgment, enabling the provision of sound advice in difficult areas of AML/CTF issues and the proactive management of legal, regulatory and reputational risks.

· Knowledge of prevention of money laundering and financing terrorism (AML/CFT) laws and regulations.

Competencies

· Leads from the front

· Delivers and owns results

· Values and respects others

· Drives innovation

· Fosters Communication

· Inspires trust and integrity

· Develops self and team

How to Apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number RAM/CEO/2018 by Tuesday, 17th April, 2018.









Job Vacancy: Recruiter

Do you thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment?

Are you super-organized and detail-oriented?

Do you enjoy meeting new people?

If so, read on…

In this highly visible role, you will have the opportunity to join an amazing, robust, and agile team responsible for supporting our world-class Talent Acquisition function.

As part of the larger HR organization, the Recruiter will act as the opportunity builder and uphold our Co-op Bank culture by providing an exceptional experience to both our internal business partners and prospective employees/candidates alike.

We have an exciting, high performance culture and if you are results driven, a self-starter, and ready to “Think different,” this is your opportunity to join us.

We are looking for a Recruiter with full-cycle recruiting experience, from talent sourcing and attracting candidates to interviewing and hiring great employees.

Reporting to Head – Resourcing & Talent Management, the candidate will be responsible for supporting the Talent Acquisition function of the Bank specifically with the focus on recruitments and agile talent acquisition initiatives.

They must be able to successfully manage, prioritize and close searches against a timeline and have experience setting benchmarks, metrics and understand how to prioritize to hit all customer SLAs.

They will draw on extensive knowledge of Talent Acquisition and functional areas of the business, forging dynamic relationships with business leaders, hiring managers and HR Business Partners.

They have a reputation for being exceptional at candidate generation, client management and organization.

The Role

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

· Prepare and implement strategies using multiple sourcing techniques including online database, employee referrals, internal databases, associate networks, etc to attract the highest quality of candidates and build a consistent candidate pool.

· Create effective sourcing strategies, build lasting relationships with potential candidates, provide exceptional candidate experience and secure great talent in a very dynamic and competitive market.

· Partner with hiring teams to build effective sourcing, assessments and closing approaches with an ability to manage customer expectations through a deep understanding of return on investment.

· Interview candidates within the framework of the position specification. Possess strong ability to screen, interview and prepare a candidate interview slate within an appropriate and consistent timeline as well as adherence to all employment laws and company policies.

· Build and maintain a network of potential candidates through pro-active market research and on-going relationship management, conduct in-depth interviews of potential candidates, demonstrating ability to anticipate hiring manager preferences through high interview-to-offer; and offer-to-accept ratios.

· Utilize multiple candidate data points collected through engagement and interviewing to help influence and guide hiring decisions.

· Participate in special projects/recruiting initiatives, including assessment of best practices in interviewing techniques, leveraging of internal sources of talent and identification of top performers for senior level openings.

· Improve organization attractiveness by recommending new policies and practices; monitoring job offers and compensation practices; emphasizing benefits and perks.

· Drive a consistent on-boarding experience for purposes of enhancing staff productivity for new hires by ensuring positive candidate experience throughout the hiring process.

· Provide reporting on key sourcing and recruiting metrics by, analyzing and summarizing data and trends relating to hiring source and other recruiting related statistics and information for continuous improvement.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

· Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field coupled with a Professional qualification in Human Resources.

· 5 Years’ progressive recruiting experience including sourcing and full life cycle recruiting experience within a high volume, fast paced and customer-focused work environment.

· Ability to organize skills assessment centers ( In tray activities, work samples, psychometric and EQ tests)

· Must be able to understand how to recruit passive candidates and possess the mentality to “profile people and gauge chemistry of candidates for fit and understand their motivation” rather than sell a role.

· Experience building and utilizing a variety of staffing plans and recruiting tools and strategies.

· Strong client focus and commitment to continuous improvement, ability to pro-actively network and establish effective working relationships, continuously seek new sourcing options and develop creative approaches to delivering candidates to hiring managers.

· Ability to execute recruiting strategy, including employer promotion in the market place, candidate management and interview process management.

· Possess strong analytical skills with ability to create, measure and scale the right workflow between candidates, hiring managers and the rest of the Recruiting Team.

· Highest levels of professionalism and integrity

· Exceptional problem solving and ability to prioritize their time, demonstrate pushback and a sense of urgency as well as understand the value of providing amazing customer experience.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills, ability to exercise tact, discretion and the initiative to efficiently meet the demands of multiple internal and external customers.

· Ability to work independently, execute multiple tasks simultaneously, and cut through ambiguity.

· Unrivaled attention to detail and consistent delivery of the highest quality of work.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number REC/HRD/2018 by 11th April, 2018.