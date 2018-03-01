Client Relations Officer Job in Kenya

Client Relations Officer



Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Responsibilities

· Update & maintain customer records

· Pro-actively engage with customer to identify potential opportunities and upsell training packages.

· To take accountability for timely, comprehensive and conclusive customer responses through email, letters, phone calls and all official communication.

· Attending to customers queries on social media platforms

· Follow up on registrations and trainings

· Monitor and track customer requests by ensuring accurate customer records are documented; directed to relevant department, and resolved to customer’s satisfaction

· Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients

· Building and maintaining relationships with clients

· Letting customers know about other products the company offers

· Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with their products and services

· Passing leads to the sales team and following up on progress.

· Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

· Support front office with customer follow up and policy disputes by providing resolutions as per set turnaround time.

Requirements

· Degree/Diploma in Business Management

· Excellent problem-solving skills.

· Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written

· Presentable and an outgoing personality

· Administrative writing and reporting skills

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· A team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ambitious, hardworking and creative,

· Results oriented

· Should be able to comply with daily reports.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, please send your application letter and CV to hr@indepthresearch.org with the subject title ‘Client Relations Officer’ on or before 6 th April 2018. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.