Clerk Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Marketing Clerk

Job Description

Campaign Support

· To support with campaign management ensuring the objectives are met within the timescales and budgets provided.

· To provide support in ensuring campaigns are planned and managed effectively, from briefing through to execution, including post campaign review and analysis.

· To own and deliver the below the line marketing requirements for the business, including all in branch and BAU literature that drives supports and drives meaningful conversations with our customers.

· Branch branding, distribution of collateral and event support

Agency Management

· Support with the management of the day to day relationship with our agencies to drive continuous improvement in creative work

· Work closely with the agencies to develop their knowledge and understanding of customers and Barclays, and in particular to define our below the line requirements.

· Contribute to the agency performance reviews providing clear feedback which helps improve overall performance and relationships

Brand Communications Measurement and Governance

· Ensure all communications are evaluated to measure efficiency and effectiveness of spend

· Use results to drive future brand communications decisions

· Ensure every brief has clear and SMART objectives to support the evaluation process

· Ensure all campaigns adhere to the campaign management process

Other (Standard Across Marketing Function)

· The role holder will ensure all activity, communications and collateral adheres to our risk, governance, compliance and control policies. They will also ensure effective cost management and control of agreed Marketing budget.

· The role holder will contribute to the development of a strong high performance culture within the Marketing function, which positions Barclays as the Employer of Choice

Technical skills / Competencies

· Efficient and organised, demonstrated through experience of campaign management

· Brand focus – appreciating and managing the brand as a strategic asset.

· Command of modern marketing techniques – exploiting customer information for commercial advantage, understanding and applying value-based marketing principles

· Competitive positioning – breadth of competitive awareness and understanding which drives significantly differentiated customer offerings.

· Customer orientation – detailed understanding of buyer behaviour, which delivers marketing solutions wholly empathic with target customers.

· Creative solutions – ability to create new hypotheses, test rigorously and rapidly act to move to implementation