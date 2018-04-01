Clerk Job in Kenya

Sasini seeks to recruit a qualified, well-experienced and self-driven individual to fill the following vacant position at the Company’s EPZ Park based in Kiambu County.





Customs Clearance & Documentation Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Review and identify the customs documentation requirements

b) Review and process the different type of customs documents required for export and stamping procedures

c) Ensure that all documentations required by the authorities are submitted promptly to ensure timely clearance of the products and correctly recorded in the customs office as well as the factory system

d) Verification of shipping documents and orders for export

e) Calculating and processing levies to be paid to various regulatory bodies

f) Arrange for timely payment of government levies

g) Advise management on export restrictions, tariff systems, insurance, bonds requirements and all other customs related matters.

h) Arrange transportation and warehousing of the nuts for export

j) Ensure good working relationship with customs authorities and other stakeholders in the industry

Qualifications & Experiences

a) A Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics or related field

b) Computer Operations proficiency

c) At least 3 years of relevant experience

d) Must be conversation with Customs clearance procedures as well as documentation requirements

e) Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high level of honesty, integrity and confidentiality

f) Accounting knowledge /qualification will be an added advantage

