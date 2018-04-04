Citizen TV’s parent company, RMS, unveils new ‘signings’ LINUS KAIKAI, JOE AGEYO and JAMILA MOHAMMED

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 -

Royal Media Services has re-organized its top level management after successfully poaching Linus Kaikai, Jamila Mohammed, both from NTV and Joe Ageyo from KTN.





The Group’s Managing Director Mr. Wachira Waruru announced the changes on Wednesday evening.





“On behalf of the Board and Management of the Royal Media Services Limited (RMS), I am pleased to announce new appointments and several internal management changes to strengthen our strategic vision and direction.”





“The changes will…



