Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI roasted badly after she asked this dumb question on live TV - She’s a socialite bimbo.

Sunday, April 08, 2018 - Lilian Muli has come under fire over her interview with a r@pe survivor where she seemed to blame the lady for the ordeal.





The lady by the name Ms Karimi narrated her harrowing experience in the hands of r@pists as a way of encouraging other survivors to speak out.





However, Lilian shocked many when she asked the lady if she was dressed in a manner likely to provoke the thugs who violated her.





Her question rubbed many the wrong way as she seemed to blame the victim which is key enabler of r@pe culture.



