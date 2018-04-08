Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI roasted badly after she asked this dumb question on live TV - She’s a socialite bimbo.Entertainment News 16:10
Sunday, April 08, 2018 - Lilian Muli has come under fire over her interview with a r@pe survivor where she seemed to blame the lady for the ordeal.
The lady by the name Ms Karimi narrated her harrowing experience in the hands of r@pists as a way of encouraging other survivors to speak out.
However, Lilian shocked many when she asked the lady if she was dressed in a manner likely to provoke the thugs who violated her.
Her question rubbed many the wrong way as she seemed to blame the victim which is key enabler of r@pe culture.
Dr. Njoki Ngumi took it upon herself to educate her via twitter and…
