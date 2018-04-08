Citizen TV’s LILIAN MULI goes ham on a man over her baby daddy and pregnancy.

Sunday, April 08, 2018 - Lilian Muli has attacked one of her followers on social media who talked about her baby daddy and pregnancy.

The Citizen TV news anchor shared a post detailing how she had lost many people she thought were her friends when going through a hard time.


A social media user by the name Kevin thought she was talking about her pregnancy (she’s expecting her second baby) and baby daddy issues.

Kevin wrote:

“Lakini if you’re talking about baby daddy or friends’ pia you know pregnancy brings up emotions that no one can handle.

But that is

