Citizen TV’s KAMBUA reveals what her husband enjoys behind closed doors in S3XY swim suit (PHOTOs)

16:25


Sunday, April 08, 2018 - Talented gospel singer and TV host, Kambua, is known to be conservative and reserved hence when she steps out in a swim suit, people start talking.

Kambua, who is married to a man way older than her, seems to be having a good time at the coast and shared some hot photos on social media.

Recently, she told off those wondering why she’s yet to bring forth an offspring despite being married for ten years now and from the photos, she’s happy and loving her life.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno