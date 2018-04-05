Chuka University student commits suicide after finding his Girlfriend sleeping with another man (PHOTOs + NOTE)

Thursday, April 05, 2018 - A student from Chuka University has committed suicide upon learning that his girlfriend was cheating on him.





Kelvin Mugendi, a second year Computer Science student, was found dead in his hostel on Wednesday night, with a note addressed to the girlfriend, Stella Njeri Kagendo.





From the note, Kevin said that he couldn’t live with the fact that the girl he trusted with his heart was sleeping with another man.





“You were a friend, a person I could confide in, and most importantly, a lover. I trusted you (until I found you were ******* another man). I gave you my heart hell!...I even gave you my life,” read part of the note.





“You are my queen (or were now that I’m f***** dead!) I forever treat you with love respect and compassion. The cuddles we shared, the kisses, the s3x, we even have a…



