CHILOBA goes to court over CHEBUKATI’s suspension, says it is illegal! I am innocent, it was unjustified and unfair!

, 06:46

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Suspended IEBC Chief Executive Officer, Ezra Chiloba, has moved to court to block his suspension from the commission.


On Friday last week, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, sent Chiloba on a 3 month compulsory leave over procurement issues.

But on Thursday, Chiloba went to court seeking temporary orders to allow him to resume work. 

In his suit papers, Chiloba has named IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, commissioners, Abdi Yakub Guliye and…

