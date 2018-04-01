CHILOBA exposes CHEBUKATI badly in a fresh scandal - He hired his firm to represent IEBC in petitions & minted millions

- A fresh scandal has come to light within IEBC after it emerged that the commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, hired his own firm to represent the commissions in many election petitions that arose as a result of the 2017 flawed elections.





The scandal was leaked to the press by CEO, Ezra Chiloba, who Chebukati has suspended from the commission for three months to allow room for an audit.





Chebukati allegedly awarded Cootow and Associates, a law firm he...



