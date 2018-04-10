CHEBUKATI, you are a bigger criminal and you should go first MUTULA KILONZO reprimands for suspending CHILOBA

Tuesday April 10, 2018

- Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, has faulted IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, for suspending CEO Ezra Chiloba over the mistakes that were committed during the 2017 elections.





According to Kilonzo, Chebukati is as guilty as Chiloba and they should both be sacked and a new commission formed.





He accused the IEBC boss of being incompetent and trying to apportion blame to others instead of....



