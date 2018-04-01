CHEBUKATI wishes he had helped RAILA become President not UHURU as Jubilee begins process of kicking him out

CHEBUKATI wishes he had helped RAILA become President not UHURU as Jubilee begins process of kicking him outNews 18:51
- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is as good as gone.
This follows the suspension of the commission’s CEO, Ezra Chiloba, and the subsequent resignation of three commissioners yesterday.
This is after the Jubilee Government began the process of kicking him out office even after helping Uhuru Kenyatta to become President by...
Page 1 2