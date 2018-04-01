CHEBUKATI wishes he had helped RAILA become President not UHURU as Jubilee begins process of kicking him out

18:51

Tuesday April 17, 2018 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is as good as gone.

This follows the suspension of the commission’s CEO, Ezra Chiloba, and the subsequent resignation of three commissioners yesterday.

This is after the Jubilee Government began the process of kicking him out office even after helping Uhuru Kenyatta to become President by...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno